In 2022, Jim Irsay broke ranks on Dan Snyder

Colts owner Jim Irsay died on Wednesday at 65. He was many things — authentic, unique, and passionate about the game and his team.

He was flawed (aren’t we all?), but he owned it. And he found ways to use his own challenges to help others fighting the same or similar demons.

Irsay also had the courage to stand up to a bully. And he was willing to break ranks from the very insular and protective group of owners to say what needed to be said when the time came for Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to go.

In 2021, after Beth Wilkerson finished her investigation into the Commanders, she was ready to recommend in writing that Snyder should be forced to sell. The only problem? The league specifically didn’t ask for a written recommendation on that point.

A year later, Irsay had seen and heard enough.

At the October 2022 ownership meetings, Irsay went on the record to say there was “merit” to exploring whether Snyder should go. In subsequent comments to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Irsay was even more pointed.

“I do not feel it’s in the best interests of the shield and the NFL,” Irsay told Glazer. “This is not how we should be represented, and it’s regrettable that we have to be in this position.”

And Irsay had no concern about the consequences, from his partners or from Snyder, who reportedly had “dirt” on owners and the Commissioner that he planned to use.

“I’m gonna talk about it,” Irsay said. “I will not be muzzled, and I will stand by it.”

While Snyder quite possibly would have gotten the heave-ho without Irsay saying what he said, it was an important moment in the multi-year effort to end Snyder’s time with the team. Any owner could have done it. Irsay is the only one who did.

As Commanders fans continue to experience the sheer euphoria of their post-Snyder existence, they should remember that Irsay deserves plenty of credit for what happened.

We know what Bills fans would do; they’d flood Irsay’s favorite charity with donations. Commanders fans, here’s where you can do it.

Maybe all fans should. Snyder wasn’t just a scourge on the Commanders. He was bad for the league and bad for the game.

Anyone and everyone who cares about the NFL should be grateful to Irsay for having the guts to say what needed to be said, at a time when his business partners opted for silence.