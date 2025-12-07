 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Other PFT Content

In 211th meeting, Bears and Packers have best combined records this late in season

  
Published December 7, 2025 02:48 PM

On Sunday, the Bears and Packers will meet for the 211th time. Never before has a regular-season game between them had both teams performing at their current level.

As noted by NFL Network during NFL GameDay Morning, the Bears and Packers have never met this late with both teams at least five games above .500.

The Bears are 9-3, and the Packers are 8-3-1. The winner will be in first place in the NFC North.

The two teams have had more consequential games. In 2010, they met for the NFC’s berth in the Super Bowl, with the Packers winning - and then winning the title.