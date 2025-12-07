In 211th meeting, Bears and Packers have best combined records this late in season

On Sunday, the Bears and Packers will meet for the 211th time. Never before has a regular-season game between them had both teams performing at their current level.

As noted by NFL Network during NFL GameDay Morning, the Bears and Packers have never met this late with both teams at least five games above .500.

The Bears are 9-3, and the Packers are 8-3-1. The winner will be in first place in the NFC North.

The two teams have had more consequential games. In 2010, they met for the NFC’s berth in the Super Bowl, with the Packers winning - and then winning the title.