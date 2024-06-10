In addition to “hundreds” or former teammates, Tom Brady event will have “surprise guests”

On Wednesday, the Patriots will add quarterback Tom Brady to the team’s Hall of Fame. And there will be more people present than the “hundreds” of teammates who are expected to attend.

Last week, team owner Robert Kraft said that the there will be “some real outstanding, surprise guests” at the event, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Kraft also expressed hope that Gillette Stadium will be full for the event.

The weather apparently will cooperate, with a high of 75 and a low of 59. Rain or shine, Patriots fans should show up in droves to express proper appreciation for the guy who helped deliver six Super Bowl wins.

It’s anyone’s guess who the “surprise guests” might be. Maybe they’ll just bring everyone from the roast and have a second round.