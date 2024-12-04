 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
nbc_pft_toddmonken_241204.jpg
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
nbc_pft_toddmonken_241204.jpg
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

In concussion protocol, Trevor Lawrence will not practice Wednesday

  
Published December 4, 2024 11:02 AM

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains sidelined after taking a hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair last Sunday.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in his press conference that Lawrence will not practice on Wednesday.

Pederson did not comment on Lawrence’s status beyond that.

That puts Mac Jones in line to start his third game of the season for Jacksonville when the club plays Tennessee on Sunday.

In five total appearances, Jones has completed 62 percent of his passes for 512 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Jones put together his best performance in relief of Lawrence last Sunday, completing 20-of-32 passes for 235 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Lawrence has completed 60.6 percent of his throws for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven picks in 2024.

Jacksonville’s full Wednesday injury report will be released later in the day.