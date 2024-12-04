In concussion protocol, Trevor Lawrence will not practice Wednesday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains sidelined after taking a hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair last Sunday.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in his press conference that Lawrence will not practice on Wednesday.

Pederson did not comment on Lawrence’s status beyond that.

That puts Mac Jones in line to start his third game of the season for Jacksonville when the club plays Tennessee on Sunday.

In five total appearances, Jones has completed 62 percent of his passes for 512 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Jones put together his best performance in relief of Lawrence last Sunday, completing 20-of-32 passes for 235 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Lawrence has completed 60.6 percent of his throws for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven picks in 2024.

Jacksonville’s full Wednesday injury report will be released later in the day.