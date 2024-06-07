 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

In Jalen Hurts on board with Eagles’ “95 percent” new offense?

  
Published June 7, 2024 01:56 PM

We posted the content of his comments on Thursday. We played them on Friday morning’s PFT Live.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said that the team’s offense is “95 percent” new. Although he often comes off as relaxed and understated, his explanation of the dramatic changes to the team’s offense arguably suggests that he’s perhaps not particularly enthused.

That’s not to say he should be jumping up and down. But there was no sense of excitement or anticipation when he was talking about the dramatic overhaul of the offense.

It could that Hurts wonders whether the next change will be him, if things don’t improve in 2024.

There would obvious contractual complications. A significant cap hit would be unavoidable, in 2025 or 2026. Still, if the Eagles struggle (again) and if coach Nick Sirianni ends up being fired, the next coach might want a different quarterback than Hurts.

Thus, while the Eagles are still regarded as one of the most talented teams in football, the coaching staff has undergone significant changes. The offense will undergo a significant change. If these changes don’t lead to better rules, more changes are inevitable.