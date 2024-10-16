 Skip navigation
In trading for Amari Cooper, Bills make bold move that could make big difference

  
Published October 16, 2024 12:45 PM

In the aftermath of the trade of Stefon Diggs, the Bills embraced the notion that they don’t need a No. 1 receiver. They wisely were willing to forget about the things they’d said when the opportunity came along to acquire a No. 1 receiver.

After “monitoring” Davante Adams, the Bills moved on Amari Cooper, getting him for a prorated base salary of $806,667 and a third-round pick plus a late-round swap.

It was the perfect counter to the Jets getting Adams. The Bills, with a two-game lead and the first of the head-to-head tiebreakers, add Cooper.

Unlike Adams, Cooper made it to the Pro Bowl in 2023, with 1,250 receiving yards. And while he has only 250 this season, he’s playing for a team that has the worst current starting quarterback in the NFL.

No, the Bills didn’t need a No. 1 receiver. But, as they’ll find out, it will be nice to have one. Especially as the postseason inevitably approaches.

And this is the kind of move that, if it works, could help the Bills get deeper than usual. Three years ago, they could have traded for Von Miller and signed Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams did instead, and they won a Super Bowl.

Making the right in-season move(s) at the right time ultimately can make a huge difference. The Bills traditionally have resisted even trying. This year, they’re rolling the dice. Sometimes, the only way to get to the top of the mountain is to take that kind of chance.