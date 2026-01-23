Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds declares for the draft

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday and one of Indiana’s top defensive players has done the same thing.

Cornerback D’Angelo Ponds made his announcement on social media.

Ponds played for James Madison in 2023 and then followed head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana for the 2024 season. He was named first-team All-Big Ten in both of his seasons with the Hoosiers and was a second-team All-American during the 2025 season.

Ponds opened Indiana’s semifinal win over Oregon with a pick-six on the Ducks’ first offensive play and he broke up three passes against Miami in Indiana’s national title win. He had 118 tackles, five interceptions, and a fumble recovery over his entire run in Bloomington.