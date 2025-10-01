Injuries led Bucs to change Wednesday’s practice to a walkthrough

The Buccaneers emerged from the first month of the regular season with a 3-1 record and a number of injury issues.

Running back Bucky Irving is one of the latest additions to that list and it is long enough that the team had to alter their plans for Wednesday. They held a walkthrough instead of a regular practice session as they worked to get ready to face the Seahawks in Seattle this Sunday.

“We probably had more people who couldn’t practice than could practice,” head coach Todd Bowles said, via Scott Smith of the team’s website.

The team’s injury report will bring a full update on their injured players, but Bowles said that Irving, who has an ankle injury, will need to be out of a walking boot by Friday if he’s going to play against the Seahawks.