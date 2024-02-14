Inside information results in heavy betting on color of Gatorade shower

Maybe the purple in the Super Bowl LVIII logo had a different meaning altogether.

That was the color of the Gatorade dumped on Chiefs coach Andy Reid, after Kansas City won the championship. And someone apparently knew.

Via Erich Richter of the New York Post, “significant sharp action” on the color purple caused the DraftKings odds to drop from +275 to -130. Fanatics had 60 percent of the overall betting money on purple.

As noted by the Post, only six states and D.C. allow betting on the color of the Gatorade dumped on the coach of the Super Bowl winner. And for good reason. Plenty of people know the color of the Gatorade in advance. With the NFL not nearly as concerned about protecting material non-public information as it should be, this is one very easy way for people to blab — and in turn for the information to be leveraged for unwarranted profit.

It makes sense to simply not allow betting on props like this. While the limits aren’t high, the information can be abused, once someone from the two teams playing in the Super Bowl start letting others know.

Inside information in the NFL can be misused in various ways, both as to game strategy and as to offseason topics like which players will be drafted in which spot. It’s virtually impossible for the NFL to properly protect inside information; all the league can do is punish severely anyone who ever gets caught sharing it.

Frankly, most people of reasonable intelligence would be able to find a way to share inside information without leaving footprints, digital or otherwise. It would be naive to assume it isn’t happening.

Most people of reasonable intelligence also can find a way to make a little money from sharing that inside information, too.