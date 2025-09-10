 Skip navigation
Inside the Cam Heyward incentive package

  
Published September 10, 2025 01:50 PM

The Steelers and defensive lineman Cam Heyward beat the clock before the regular-season opener, striking a deal that provides him with a 2025 incentive package exceeding $3 million.

The agreement was reached after Heyward staged a hold-in for much of camp, and at a time when he was considering not playing in the regular-season opener.

We’ve gotten our eyes on the requirements for earning the extra cash.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the total package is $3.2 million. It’s divided into two equal parts.

He gets $1.6 million if he has eight sacks and the Steelers make the playoffs. He gets another $1.6 million if he has 11.5 sacks and the Steelers win a playoff game.

Heyward had eight sacks in 2024. He had a career-high 12.0 sacks in 2017.

There’s another new term. If Heyward doesn’t participate in at least 30 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2025, his $12.95 million roster bonus due in 2026 will reduce by $875,000.

Of course, there’s a chance that, if Heyward doesn’t play in at least 30 percent of the snaps this season, the Steelers will terminate the contract before the roster bonus comes due.