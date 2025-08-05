 Skip navigation
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
Stafford is 'making good progress' with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Inside the Courtland Sutton deal

  
Published August 4, 2025 10:00 PM

The Broncos have been securing their key players to long-term contracts. One such player to get a new deal was receiver Courtland Sutton.

Due to make $14 million in 2025, Sutton recently signed a four-year, $92 million extension. That’s a new-money average of $23 million per year.

Here’s the full breakdown of the contract, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $18.5 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $4 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 option bonus: $12 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 base salary: $4.735 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

6. 2027 base salary: $19.235 million, $1 million of which is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year.

8. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.

9. 2028 base salary: $20.735 million.

10. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.

11. 2029 base salary: $23.375 million.

12. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.

The deal has $40 million fully guaranteed at signing. The other $1 million in injury guarantees vests in 2027.

It’s clearly a second-tier deal. Good but not among the highest-paid of all receivers. With Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase now north of $40 million, Sutton is at $23 million in new-money APY.

From signing, the five-year deal has an annual average of $21.2 million.