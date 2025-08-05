Inside the Courtland Sutton deal

The Broncos have been securing their key players to long-term contracts. One such player to get a new deal was receiver Courtland Sutton.

Due to make $14 million in 2025, Sutton recently signed a four-year, $92 million extension. That’s a new-money average of $23 million per year.

Here’s the full breakdown of the contract, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $18.5 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $4 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 option bonus: $12 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 base salary: $4.735 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

6. 2027 base salary: $19.235 million, $1 million of which is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year.

8. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.

9. 2028 base salary: $20.735 million.

10. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.

11. 2029 base salary: $23.375 million.

12. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.

The deal has $40 million fully guaranteed at signing. The other $1 million in injury guarantees vests in 2027.

It’s clearly a second-tier deal. Good but not among the highest-paid of all receivers. With Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase now north of $40 million, Sutton is at $23 million in new-money APY.

From signing, the five-year deal has an annual average of $21.2 million.