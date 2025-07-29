Inside the new Von Miller deal in D.C.

The details regarding Von Miller’s one-year deal with the Commanders have been scant, to say the least. Ten days ago, it was reported that the contract has a base value of $6.1 million, with another $4.5 million available in incentives.

The full details have been hard to track down. Some of that may have something to do with the turmoil at the NFL Players Association.

Regardless, here are the full terms of the contract.

1. Signing bonus: $3 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.995 million.

3. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $1.105 million total.

4. Seven sacks: $500,000 incentive.

5. Nine sacks: $1 million total incentive.

6. Eleven sacks: $1.5 million total incentive.

7. Thirteen sacks: $2.0 million total incentive.

8. Fifteen sacks: $2.5 million total incentive.

9. Pro Bowl: $500,000 incentive.

10. NFC Championship and 11 sacks: $700,000 incentive.

11. Super Bowl win and 11 sacks: $700,000 incentive.

The deal has only $3 million guaranteed. As of Week 1, the base salary becomes guaranteed as a practical matter.

The per-game roster bonuses are no surprise; to get the full base deal, he’ll have to be on the game-day roster for all 17 games. For each game he misses, he’ll lose $65,000.

He’ll make $4.995 million — unless the Commanders decide to eat the $3 million and cut him before Week 1. Everything earned after that is up to him — and, as to the final $1.4 million, up to the team, too.