Inside the NFL hits the road in the regular season, for the first time ever

On Sunday, The NFL Today will be doing something it’s never done before.

The CBS pregame show will hit the road for a regular-season game.

The cast will be in Buffalo for the game between the 9-0 Chiefs and 8-2 Bills. It’s only the fifth time since the merger that two teams with eight or more wins each will meet by Week 11.

“We’re not going to judge it based upon [viewership],” CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson told Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. “We’re just happy to be part of what will be an incredible atmosphere on site. Our on-air crew is thrilled to be there. It’s exciting for fans to have them there. It’s nice to be part of the scene that the entire football community is going to be focused on that afternoon.”

The show will be held not in the stadium, where it usually is when the show goes on the road for the AFC Championship. It will be outside, with the goal of having plenty of Bills fans in the background more than four hours before kickoff.

Will more people than usual tune in? Perhaps. But it’s more about contributing to the feel of the event, something that makes the NFL happy. And with most of the crew not making the trip, it’s not all that expensive to do it.