Inside the Patrick Surtain II deal

Patrick Surtain II is sticking around in Denver for the foreseeable future.

The contract is announced. And the details have made their way to PFT HQ.

Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $15 million.

2. 2024 training camp roster bonus: $2.463 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $1.055 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 option bonus: $21 million, fully guaranteed (paid by March 31, 2025).

5. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2026 option bonus: $10 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

7. 2026 base salary: $7.632 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

8. 2027 base salary: $17 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year.

9. 2028 base salary: $19.49 million, $2.179 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and $1.179 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year and another $1 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year.

10. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $510,000 total.

11. 2029 base salary: $23.49 million.

The new-money average on the four-year extension $24 million sets a new mark for cornerbacks or safeties — blowing the prior record out of the water for cornerbacks by $3 million per year.

The $77.5 million in total guarantees is the highest for any defensive back in league history.

Also, $39.5 million is paid out in the first nine months.

Surtain had two years left on his rookie deal. Through three years, he’ll make what he was due to earn plus one year of the projected franchise tag — plus $11 million more.

Most teams like to wait four years before signing a first-round pick to a new deal, since that fourth year is very cheap. The Broncos were willing to forgo that and get Surtain now the four-year, $96 million extension that he likely would have taken after the year, given that the market had been mired in the low $20 million range.

