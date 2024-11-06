 Skip navigation
Is DeAndre Hopkins a Hall of Famer?

  
Published November 5, 2024 08:34 PM

Veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a huge impact on Monday night’s victory by the Chiefs, with eight catches and two of the three touchdowns scored in regulation. At one point during the broadcast, ESPN’s Troy Aikman referred to Hopkins as a future Hall of Famer.

Which raised a question. Is Hopkins a Hall of Famer?

Former Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty said on Tuesday’s PFT Live that the plan for facing teams featuring Hopkins was to constantly double-team him. That’s a key ingredient to establishing true, next-level greatness.

Hopkins’s numbers support his case. He’s currently 23rd in career receiving yards. He has greater production than Hall of Famers Charlie Joiner, Michael Irvin, Don Maynard, and Calvin Johnson.

At 12,643, Hopkins also has more career yardage than presumed Hall of Famer Mike Evans and potential Hall of Famer Antonio Brown. And Hopkins soon will pass Hall of Famer Art Monk (12,721), with Steve Largent (13,089) and Andre Reed (13,198) up next.

Hopkins is also a three-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.

Hopkins’s case would be bolstered by a Super Bowl win. As Devin and I discussed on PFT Live, Hopkins’s arrival could give the Chiefs a kick in the ass in the effort to get there (as if they need one). Adding a well-known veteran who has never played in a Super Bowl can help a team that has won a Super Bowl or two avoid complacency and embrace the opportunity to climb the mountain, again.

So is Hopkins a Hall of Famer? Currently, probably. With a Super Bowl win, definitely.