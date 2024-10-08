Is it Russell Wilson time in Pittsburgh?

When a decision is looming at some point down the road, the answer has a way of naturally revealing itself before it has to officially be made. For the Steelers, the decision on whether to revert to QB1 might have done just that.

Russell Wilson is getting healthier and healthier. The starting job has never been given to Justin Fields. It wouldn’t be a benching.

And it could be time for the non-benching benching to occur.

The Steelers have lost two in a row. Fields was not particularly sharp on Sunday night against the Cowboys, where Dallas significantly outplayed Pittsburgh but barely won. It could be time, with a game against the Raiders up next, to let Wilson knock off the rust in advance of a pair of prime-time games against the New York/New Jersey teams.

Coach Mike Tomlin meets with reporters every Tuesday. The quarterback situation will be the first topic for questions, unless Tomlin addresses the topic (as he might) in his opening remarks.

Regardless, the door is now open for Wilson to play. He’s still the starter. With the offense needing a spark, now might be the time to start him.

Whether it makes a difference remains to be seen. The running game is a far cry from the Beastmode attack Wilson enjoyed in Seattle. Having the chains move on the ground unlocks Wilson’s ability to fake a handoff and throw a rainbow down the field.

Regardless, 3-0 has become 3-2 and Fields has regressed, a bit. If Wilson’s ready to go, it might be time to give him a go.