Is J.K. Dobbins’ absence becoming a concern for Ravens?

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is in training camp, but he has yet to practice. He is on the team’s physically unable to perform list, but it’s uncertain what is ailing Dobbins.

Is it an injury or is he conducting a “hold-in?”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with Dobbins on Tuesday night, but said he is uncertain when Dobbins will return.

“I don’t know. It’s a fair question,” Harbaugh said when asked when Dobbins’ absence becomes a concern, via Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault. “And there is a point in time when it does become a concern because – and he knows – J.K. and I talked last night. We talk a lot. He wants to be out there, and he needs to be out there, just like any player does. Other than that, there’s nothing else that I can really add because I don’t know when he’s going to come back, but I know I’m going to be really happy when he does.”

Dobbins reported to the team’s mandatory minicamp in June to avoid a fine for each day he missed, but he declined to participate in the on-field activity. Dobbins wasn’t clear about why he sat out during an interview with WJZ-TV in June.

But during an interview with Kyle Goon of The Baltimore Banner this week, teammate Melvin Gordon confirmed what everyone figured they knew about Dobbins’ absence.

“I didn’t even know he’s sitting out, but J.K. is sitting out,” Gordon said. “They’re not even making a big headline out of it, unless you’re in Indy [where Jonathan Taylor is sitting out], I guess. And they got other players sitting out. I didn’t even know J.K. was sitting out until I came here.”

Dobbins apparently isn’t happy with this contract, which will pay him a base salary of $1.391 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal.

But he has played only 23 of a possible 50 games in three seasons because of knee injuries and has 1,487 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns. Still, the Ravens are hoping for his return sooner than later.

“Well, you miss .J.K.,” Harbaugh said. “You want him out there. He’s a great player. And it’s one less great player you have out there.”