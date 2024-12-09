Isaac Guerendo suffered possible foot sprain, more tests to come on Monday

The 49ers are dealing with yet another injury to a running back, which could be significant as the team gets ready to play the Rams on Thursday night.

Isaac Guerendo had to exit Sunday’s win over the Bears with a foot injury. While the club called him questionable to return, there was no reason to put him back in the game with San Francisco up by a significant margin.

After the contest, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team wasn’t yet sure about Guerendo’s injury and status.

“Possible foot sprain,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “X-rays didn’t for sure show anything, so we’ll have to look into it more tomorrow.”

Guerendo was San Francisco’s lead back on Sunday because Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were placed on injured reserve. Guerendo’s day ended with 78 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns along with two catches for 50 yards.

The next back up would presumably be Patrick Taylor, who had 25 yards on seven carries with a 3-yard touchdown on Sunday.

“When we’ve given Patrick runs, going back to the preseason and in practice, he’s a good runner,” Shanahan said. “He hits the right spots, he runs hard. So he’s a guy who can definitely help us.”

The 49ers will issue their first injury report of the short week on Monday, which will give some more insight into Guerendo’s status for Thursday.