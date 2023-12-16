Isaac Seumalo active for Steelers against Colts

Steelers left guard Isaac Seumalo was the only player on either team to carry a questionable designation into Sunday’s game in Indianapolis and the Steelers revealed his status 90 minutes ahead of kickoff against the Colts.

Seumalo is active despite the shoulder injury that landed him on the injury report this week.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was the only Steeler ruled out due to injury and he’s now missed two games as a result of his ankle. Cornerback Darius Rush, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Blake Martinez, tackle Dylan Cook, and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk are also inactive.

The Colts ruled linebacker Segun Olubi, tackle Braden Smith, and running back Jonathan Taylor out ahead of Saturday. Defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, cornerback Tony Brown, defensive end Isaiah Land, and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie are the team’s other scratches.