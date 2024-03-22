Isaiah Hodges agrees to terms with Giants

The Giants agreed to terms with wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, the team announced Thursday night. He was a restricted free agent who the Giants chose not to tender.

Hodgins, 25, played all 17 games for the Giants last season, starting nine. He totaled 21 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in 511 offensive snaps.

The Bills made Hodgins a sixth-round pick in 2020, and the Giants acquired him off waivers midway through the 2022 season.

He went on to catch 33 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns in eight games that season, and added another eight receptions for 105 yards and a score in the team’s wild card playoff win over the Vikings.

For his career, Hodgins has 58 career receptions for 622 yards and seven touchdowns.