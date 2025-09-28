Isaiah Likely is expected to play for the Ravens Sunday

The Ravens are set to have an important piece of their offense back for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

According to multiple reports, tight end Isaiah Likely is expected to play in Kansas City. Likely did not play in the first three games of the season while recovering from a foot injury, but was listed as questionable to play this weekend after making a full return to practice on Friday.

Likely had 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns for the Ravens last season and his return will give Lamar Jackson another weapon to use as the Ravens try to avoid a 1-3 start.

While the tight end’s return can help the offense, it won’t do anything to boost a defense that has struggled so far this season and won’t have defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike or Broderick Washington after placing them on injured reserve Saturday.