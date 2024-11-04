 Skip navigation
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Isaiah Likely would have missed practice on Monday

  
November 4, 2024

The Ravens have a quick turnaround to a Thursday night game against the Bengals and it looks like tight end Isaiah Likely’s status will be something to watch for the next couple of days.

Likely was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday’s injury report because of a hamstring injury. Likely only played 17 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

The participation level was an estimate because the Ravens only held a walkthrough on Monday.

Defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) was also listed as out of practice. Running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee), defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle), and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (foot) were listed as limited.

Guard Patrick Mekari (shoulder), running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), and defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee) were listed as full participants. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is not on the report at all after missing two practices with back and knee issues last week.