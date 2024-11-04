Isaiah Likely would have missed practice on Monday

The Ravens have a quick turnaround to a Thursday night game against the Bengals and it looks like tight end Isaiah Likely’s status will be something to watch for the next couple of days.

Likely was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday’s injury report because of a hamstring injury. Likely only played 17 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

The participation level was an estimate because the Ravens only held a walkthrough on Monday.

Defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) was also listed as out of practice. Running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee), defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle), and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (foot) were listed as limited.

Guard Patrick Mekari (shoulder), running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), and defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee) were listed as full participants. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is not on the report at all after missing two practices with back and knee issues last week.