Isaiah McKenzie agrees to term with the Giants

Free agent receiver Isaiah McKenzie is signing with the Giants, his representation, SportsTrust Agency, posted on social media.

McKenzie will reunite with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, all of whom were together in Buffalo.

He appeared in 13 games last season with the Colts before the team suspended McKenzie for conduct detrimental to the team. He totaled 11 receptions for 82 yards and no touchdowns.

McKenzie, 28, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2017. He joined the Bills early during the 2018 season and played there until joining the Colts a year ago after his release from Buffalo.

McKenzie’s most productive season came in 2022 when he made 42 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns for the Bills.