Isaiah Simmons is the NFC special teams player of the week

Giants safety/inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons made a game-changing play to help win Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks and now he’s been rewarded for it.

Simmons has been named the NFC special teams player of the week.

Simmons blocked a game-tying, 47-yard field goal attempt from Jason Myers that was returned for a touchdown to help seal the victory for New York.

This is Simmons’ first career special teams player of the week award. He was the only player in the league to block a field goal and record a special teams tackle in Week 5.