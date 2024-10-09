 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Isaiah Simmons is the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published October 9, 2024 12:41 PM

Giants safety/inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons made a game-changing play to help win Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks and now he’s been rewarded for it.

Simmons has been named the NFC special teams player of the week.

Simmons blocked a game-tying, 47-yard field goal attempt from Jason Myers that was returned for a touchdown to help seal the victory for New York.

This is Simmons’ first career special teams player of the week award. He was the only player in the league to block a field goal and record a special teams tackle in Week 5.