Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu set to return for Chiefs on Black Friday

The Chiefs are set to get two key players back for Friday’s game against the Raiders.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu are both set to return to play in Week 13 provided neither player suffers a setback before game time.

Pacheco has been out since suffering a fractured leg in Week 2. Omenihu is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Both Pacheco and Omenihu had their respective 21-day practice windows opened earlier in the month but weren’t activated for the Week 11 loss to Buffalo or the Week 12 win over Carolina.

Pacheco rushed for 135 yards with a touchdown and caught seven passes for 54 yards in the first two weeks of the season.

Last year, Omenihu tallied 7.0 sacks in 11 regular season games and one sack with a forced fumble in three postseason games.

However, kicker Spencer Shrader (right hamstring) will miss Friday’s game, as Reid said he’s out. Matthew Wright was signed to the practice squad this week and he’s set to handle kicking duties. Shrader was already filling in for the injured Harrison Butker.