It’s a free, signed Son of Mine weekend

It’s been a few weeks since I offered up a free copy of Son of Mine. Now that things are slowing down, I’ll be offering up freebies more often.

Which allows me to remind you that you can get all three books — Father of Mine, Son of Mine, and On Our Way Home — for a mere 99 cents in ebook format on Amazon. The print editions are available, too. But not for 99 cents.

For Kindle Unlimited members, all ebooks are free. (As of this posting, 271,676 pages have been read.)

All three are objectively good (in my inherently subjective opinion). And more are on the way, mainly because I’ve been spending 2-3 hours per night, 5-6 nights per week, for nearly five years blowing off steam by escaping to made-up worlds with made-up people and figuring out their made-up interactions (they’re usually arguing, scheming, and periodically killing).

The third book in the Father of Mine series will arrive, sooner than later. Audio versions of all books are definitely coming; we’re just waiting for the final paperwork from the company that bought the rights.

From the logjam on unfinished manuscripts, the current focus is a last major edit to a story that reimagines the aftermath of the mass escape from the West Virginia State Penitentiary in November 1979. There’s also a cautionary tale about the intersection of gambling and pro sports that is 95 percent finished.

Along the way, an idea inspired by intense fear of The Exorcist, fascination with the slowly-building tension that suddenly explodes into cartoonishly graphic violence in Tarantino films, and a past life of fumbling around in a courtroom became a short story that scared the shit out of me as the words flowed. (After the last line was written, I didn’t sleep right for a week.)

They’re all coming, in time. For now, get a free, signed, personalized copy of Son of Mine. Three are up for grabs over the next three days, or so.

To enter, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “5/17/25 Book Giveaway.”

No purchase is required. No purchase will be rejected, either.