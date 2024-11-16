 Skip navigation
It’s a winner’s choice giveaway weekend

  
Published November 16, 2024 11:11 AM

Pick a book, any book.

This weekend’s giveaway of a signed, personalized copy of one of my books is that the winner will pick the book.

The choices are Father of Mine, Son of Mine, and On Our Way Home.

To enter, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with 11/16/24 Book Giveaway in the subject line. Include your address, selected book, and preferred inscription.

Or you can buy them, very cheap. It’s only $3.99 for the Father of Mine ebook, $4.99 for the Son of Mine ebook, and $2.99 for the On Our Way Home ebook.

More are coming. Seven, and counting. Including a couple of football-related novels and the third book in the Father of Mine series.

So if you’ve been reading so far, stay tuned. And if you haven’t, what are you waiting for?