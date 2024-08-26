 Skip navigation
It’s the first in-studio FNIA Sunday recap of the season (with nothing to recap, yet)

  
Published August 26, 2024 05:16 AM

We’re back, baby.

Sunday was rehearsal day, plus plenty of other stuff for the NFL on NBC crew. They also put us to actual work, with the first edition of the Football Night in America podcast of the 2024 season from the big studio in Stamford, Connecticut.

We hit on a variety of topics looking into the upcoming season. A clip (or maybe the entire thing) is embedded with this post. Either way, the full video is right here.

I’ll try to remember to post about it every Monday morning, for a couple of reasons. First, it’s a good cobweb-clearing blurb for me after a long Sunday and not a whole lot of sleep. Second, the Sunday night video — which is usually a recap of the day that was in the NFL — typically generates a lot of interest and views and attention. Especially when we (OK, I) say something stupid.