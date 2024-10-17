I’ve found a home for more than 500 copies of Father of Mine; help me get rid of the rest

Last week, I pointed out that the generosity of a benefactor whose name I’ll keep to myself (and it definitely is not me) resulted in $10,000 worth of Father of Mine books being purchased and brought to my house. (The large collection of boxes was accidentally delivered to my neighbor’s house first.)

I’ve offered to donate copies to worthy causes. (“I’d like a copy of the book without paying for it” doesn’t count as worthy. But I can’t fault those who tried.) On Friday, for example, I’ll be sending 25 to a retired New York City firefighter, who’ll leave them at various station houses. Another will be part of an auction for a fundraiser for a man in his early 30s who has cancer.

The best news (for me particularly) is that the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has approved the book for consumption by the incarcerated. It will taking a total of 500 copies for the state’s 24 correctional facilities.

That made my day. Hell, it made my week. I welcomed the challenge of finding good homes for some 600-plus copies of the book. Especially since their current home is 1 My Garage Avenue.

Besides, I like the idea of giving folks who are behind bars something that will help pass a little of their time. The debt to society is the loss of freedom; there’s no requirement that the months, weeks, and days in custody be miserable.

One of the things I loved about Johnny Cash is that he constantly reminded the world that men in prison are human beings. That’s always had an impact on me, and it’s nice in a very small way to pay homage to his legacy by giving the forgotten among us something to do while otherwise doing their time.

I’ve still got a bunch of copies left. If you’d like one or five or maybe up to 10, let me know about it at florio@profootballtalk.com. Make your case. If I like it, you’ll hear back from me.

You also can get your own copy of Father of Mine for only $3.99 in ebook form and $14.99 in print. The sequel, Son of Mine, is $4.99 in ebook and $14.99 in print.

But, please, don’t buy 650 copies of either one and have them sent here. Or to my neighbor’s house.