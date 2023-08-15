J.C. Jackson plans to participate in joint practices with Saints

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is nearing another checkpoint in his return after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon last season.

Jackson told reporters that he plans to participate in this week’s joint practices with the Saints.

“I can’t wait to see where I’m at,” Jackson said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “I get to compete against another team. It’s going to be fun … I can’t wait till they get here.”

Still, Jackson didn’t declare that he’s going to be ready for Los Angeles’ season opener against Miami on Sept. 10.

“I’m working each and every day to be ready,” Jackson said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “If it’s Week 1 or Week 3, whatever week it is, I’m going to be ready.”

After signing a five-year deal with the Chargers, Jackson appeared in just five games and recorded a pair of passes defensed before suffering his season-ending knee injury in Week Five.

Jackson spent the previous four seasons with the Patriots, recording 17 interceptions between 2020 and 2021.

He has 25 picks and 55 passes defensed in 67 career games.