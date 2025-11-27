 Skip navigation
J.J. McCarthy has another limited practice

  
Published November 27, 2025 05:42 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy had his second consecutive limited practice of the week on Thursday.

He remains in concussion protocol with hopes of being cleared in time to return for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

But Max Brosmer took first-team reps again, and the Vikings re-signed Desmond Ridder to their practice squad on Thursday.

Brosmer, 24, went undrafted out of Minnesota this year after transferring from New Hampshire. He has completed 5 of 8 passes in his three appearances for 42 yards.

The Vikings practiced without left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee/foot) and left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) again.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), safety Theo Jackson (neck), safety Josh Metellus (knee/shoulder), and outside linebacker Dallas Turner (hip) remained limited.

The Vikings added defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (hip) as a limited participant.