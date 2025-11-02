J.J. McCarthy returns to Michigan, for the first time since his last college home game

Lions fans who show up for Sunday’s home game against the Vikings may be feeling a little conflicted.

The visiting team’s quarterback is the former quarterback of the other home team. The one that won a National Championship two years ago. The one that, in the last time McCarthy played a football game in Michigan, saw the Wolverines beat their mortal enemies from Ohio, 30-24.

That day, McCarthy completed 16 of 20 passes for 148 yards. In his only regular-season NFL victory since then, McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards in a Week 1 thriller at Chicago.

Six days later, McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in a Sunday night loss to the Falcons. He hasn’t played since. He’s back for Sunday’s game, and the stakes are fairly high for McCarthy.

Above all else, he needs to stay healthy. While injuries are, at times, a matter of luck, quarterbacks need to know how to avoid hits. It’s a skill. For those who have it, it’s never noticed. For those who don’t, it becomes obvious.

Beyond avoiding another injury, McCarthy needs to avoid another disaster. He can’t play like he did during the first three quarters of the Bears game; if he does, the Lions won’t let the Vikings hang around long enough to stage a late comeback.

Hovering over the situation is the short- and long-term future of the quarterback position in Minnesota. They let Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones leave in free agency. This year, their teams are a combined 12-3. They said “no, thanks” to Aaron Rodgers, who has held up his end of the bargain in Pittsburgh (even if the defense has not).

A disaster on Sunday would have ramifications. A multi-week injury could prompt the Vikings to break glass on the Kirk Cousins option for the rest of the season. A poor outing could prompt the front office to scour all options at the quarterback position for 2026. At some point this year, they may decide to see what undrafted rookie Max Brosmer can do.

So, yes, there’s a lot riding on this one. Win in Michigan, and multiple questions will be answered positively for McCarthy. Lose, and those questions could prompt an immediate search for answers elsewhere.