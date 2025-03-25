 Skip navigation
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
J.J. McCarthy: Vikings haven’t told me I’m the starter

  
Published March 25, 2025 10:28 AM

Word earlier this month that the Vikings are not currently pursuing Aaron Rodgers was accompanied by word that they’ve told other teams they are prepared to move forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback.

McCarthy hasn’t received the same message from the team at this point. During an appearance on Up and Adams, McCarthy was asked when he was informed that the Vikings see him as their No. 1 quarterback and he said that there has been no such conversation at this point.

The 2024 first-round pick also said that he’s happy with the current state of affairs.

“They haven’t told me,” McCarthy said. “I’m happy they didn’t because I try to earn it every single day. I never want that to be given to me. It’s such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance and I’m just gonna make the most of it every single day.”

There were indications that the Vikings could revisit signing Rodgers later in the offseason, although that would require Rodgers remaining a free agent and that door could close sooner rather than later. There’s also been chatter about former Titan Ryan Tannehill being an option in Minnesota, but the tangible signs point to McCarthy getting every opportunity to show that he’s the man for the job.