J.K. Dobbins on facing Chargers: Win this week would be “that much better”

Running back J.K. Dobbins re-emerged after three injury-plagued seasons to run for 905 yards and nine touchdowns with the Chargers last year, but they opted to sign Najee Harris as a free agent in March and Dobbins lingered on the market until he signed with the Broncos in June.

Dobbins has run 30 times for 139 yards and two scores in his first two games for Denver and his third will be a reunion with last year’s club. Dobbins said that his preparation for the AFC West matchup is the same as the last two weeks, but he admitted that the result will hit a little differently.

“I’m treating it as any other week,’’ Dobbins said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Of course, I’ll probably be more energetic. It’s going to be great. It’s going to a great opportunity for me and my team to go in there and win a divisional game. It’s a little more important. With it being my old team, it will make it that much better if we get a win. But any other week I try to do my best, make my plays and be a playmaker and help this team win.”

Dobbins has eyes on making quite a few plays in Los Angeles on Sunday. He said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Post, that it will “only be right” for him to go for 100 yards in familiar surroundings and the Broncos will be thrilled if that’s what winds up happening.