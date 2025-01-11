 Skip navigation
J.K. Dobbins, Quentin Johnston, Denzel Perryman all active for Chargers-Texans

  
Published January 11, 2025 03:55 PM

The Chargers will have several of their key questionable players available for Saturday’s postseason opener against the Texans.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (ankle), receiver Quentin Johnston (thigh/illness), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) are all active for the contest after they were listed as questionable.

Dobbins was a limited participant in practice all week, while Johnston was available for just two of the three practices. Perryman was upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday.

But offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (oblique) is inactive for the matchup after he was limited for all three days.

Cornerback Eli Apple and receiver Simi Fehoko are active after they were activated to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve on Friday.

Receiver Joshua Palmer, running back Kimani Vidal, running back Jaret Patterson, tight end Hayden Hurst, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, and quarterback Easton Stick are also inactive for Los Angeles. Stick is the Chargers’ emergency third QB.

Houston did not have any surprise inactives. Defensive end Denico Autry (knee), receiver John Metchie (shoulder), and linebacker Christian Harris (ankle) are all active after they were questionable.

Guard Shaq Mason, guard Nick Broeker, defensive end Jerry Hughes, linebacker Devin White, and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish are inactive for the Texans.