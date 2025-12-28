 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel's futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have 'long way to go' after missing playoffs

Jack Bech inactive for Raiders-Giants

  
Published December 28, 2025 03:08 PM

The Raiders will not have one of their young receivers as they take on the Giants in a battle to take the lead for the No. 1 overall pick in 2026.

Las Vegas wideout Jack Bech is inactive due to a back issue.

Bech was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant. He apparently has not recovered quickly enough to play in Week 17.

A second-round pick in this year’s draft, Bech has 20 catches for 224 yards this season.

Las Vegas’ remaining inactives are receiver Phillip Dorsett, safety Terrell Edmunds, running back Raheem Mostert, running back Chris Collier, defensive tackle Brodric Martin, and quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

For the Giants, receiver Jalin Hyatt, running back Dante Miller, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, outside linebacker Caleb Murphy, tight end Theo Johnson, defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr, and quarterback Russell Wilson are inactive.

O’Connell and Wilson are the emergency third QBs for their respective squads.