nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Jack Campbell, Taylor Decker out of practice for Lions Thursday

  
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday morning that defensive end Marcus Davenport would miss practice and two other Lions were also on the sideline.

Linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle) and left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) missed the team’s first practice of the week. They’ll have two more chances to practice before Monday night’s game against the Ravens.

Davenport is listed with a chest injury and he was getting tests that will help determine his availability for Monday.

Safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback DJ Reed are dealing with knee injuries. Both defensive backs were listed as limited participants.

Linebacker Trevor Nowaske (elbow) and running back Sione Vaki (hamstring) were full participants for Detroit.