Jack Campbell, Taylor Decker out of practice for Lions Thursday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday morning that defensive end Marcus Davenport would miss practice and two other Lions were also on the sideline.

Linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle) and left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) missed the team’s first practice of the week. They’ll have two more chances to practice before Monday night’s game against the Ravens.

Davenport is listed with a chest injury and he was getting tests that will help determine his availability for Monday.

Safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback DJ Reed are dealing with knee injuries. Both defensive backs were listed as limited participants.

Linebacker Trevor Nowaske (elbow) and running back Sione Vaki (hamstring) were full participants for Detroit.