Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills listed as limited participants in practice

The Browns got left tackle Jedrick Wills on the practice field for the first time this year on Wednesday and their injury report revealed the extent of his participation.

Wills, who is returning from a knee injury, was listed as a limited participant on the team’s first report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Wills came off the physically unable to perform list last week with an eye on getting him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is also returning from a knee injury and was also listed as limited in Wednesday’s session.

Every player on the active roster was able to practice in some fashion. Wide receiver David Bell (quad), linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (hamstring), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (Achilles), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), and linebacker Nathaniel Watson (quad) joined the tackles in the limited group.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (hand), and defensive end Alex Wright (elbow) were full participants.