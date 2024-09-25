 Skip navigation
Jack Fox named NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published September 25, 2024 12:40 PM

Detroit’s punter was instrumental in the team’s victory over Arizona and now he’s been recognized for his performance.

Jack Fox has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Fox punted five times on the day. He had four of them downed inside the 20-yard line, three inside the 10, and one inside the 5.

This is the first player of the week award for Fox in his career.

He is the third punter to earn special teams player of the week in Lions history, joining Sam Martin and Jim Arnold.