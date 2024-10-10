Jacoby Brissett: I’m here to support Drake Maye

The Patriots announced that rookie Drake Maye will take over as their starting quarterback beginning with the Week 6 matchup against the Texans, which means Jacoby Brissett is now the team’s QB2.

Brissett spoke to the media on Thursday and noted that while being demoted is difficult, he’s there to support Maye.

“It’s tough. I don’t think words can really describe how tough it is,” Brissett said, via Christopher Price of the Boston Globe, adding that he understands the importance of staying ready. “I don’t think that’s an issue for me. Like you said, I’ve been there before. But I’m here to support Drake.”

Brissett also said that he’s received plenty of support from his teammates — including Maye.

“I told somebody this the other day, I’ve been through harder things in my life,” Brissett said, via AtoZSports.com. “I’m sure this won’t be the last time I go through something hard. So, I’ll be alright.

“I mean, Drake asked me how I’m doing, I was like, ‘Man, if you’re worried about me, you’re worried about the wrong thing right now. I can take care of myself.’ Nah, obviously I appreciated that, but I’ll be alright.”

In five games this season, Brissett completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 696 yards with touchdowns and one interception.

“[Maye is] excited — which he should be,” Brissett said. “I mean, I got my first start versus Houston as well. So, hopefully he has the same result. I’m excited for him.”