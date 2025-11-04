Jacoby Brissett will start for Cardinals vs. Seahawks Sunday

Jacoby Brissett will remain the Cardinals’ starting quarterback, for at least another week.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced today that Brissett will remain in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Seahawks. Kyler Murray has missed the last three games with a foot injury.

“Jacoby will start, and Kyler will keep working on his health,” Gannon said. “I do like what the offense is doing right now. We’ve operated well and we will go from there.”

Gannon said he is not ruling out the possibility of Murray being active for Sunday’s game, but if he is active he will not be starting.

After beating the Cowboys on Monday night, Gannon said Murray will start when healthy. But when asked today if he plans to go back to Murray, Gannon said he’s only focused on Seattle.

If Brissett plays well and the Cardinals upset the Seahawks, it might be hard for Gannon to stick with his stance that Murray is the starter when healthy. Gannon acknowledged today that Brissett is doing a good job leading the Cardinals’ offense.

“I do like how we’re operating as an offense,” Gannon said. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job on offense. I like what the offense is doing right now.”

And Gannon will hope the offense keeps doing it, with Brissett starting again this week.