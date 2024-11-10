 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Jadeveon Clowney active, Jonathon Brooks inactive for Panthers

  
Published November 10, 2024 08:42 AM

The Panthers will have defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Giants in Munich.

Clowney was listed as questionable to play with a knee issue, but he practiced fully the last two days of the week and he is active for the overseas matchup. Safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) and linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad) will also play after being activated this weekend.

Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) was also activated, but he is inactive on Sunday. He’ll shoot for a return after the Week 11 bye.

Left tackle Ickey Ekwonu (ankle) was ruled out on Friday. Tight end Tommy Tremble, safety Jammie Robinson, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, linebacker Charles Harris, and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy are also inactive.

The Giants’ inactive list includes wide receiver Darius Slayton, safety Jason Pinnock, wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, linebacker Darius Muasau, defensive lineman Jordon Riley, offensive lineman Jake Kubas, and quarterback Tommy DeVito.