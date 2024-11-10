Jadeveon Clowney active, Jonathon Brooks inactive for Panthers

The Panthers will have defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Giants in Munich.

Clowney was listed as questionable to play with a knee issue, but he practiced fully the last two days of the week and he is active for the overseas matchup. Safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) and linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad) will also play after being activated this weekend.

Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) was also activated, but he is inactive on Sunday. He’ll shoot for a return after the Week 11 bye.

Left tackle Ickey Ekwonu (ankle) was ruled out on Friday. Tight end Tommy Tremble, safety Jammie Robinson, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, linebacker Charles Harris, and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy are also inactive.

The Giants’ inactive list includes wide receiver Darius Slayton, safety Jason Pinnock, wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, linebacker Darius Muasau, defensive lineman Jordon Riley, offensive lineman Jake Kubas, and quarterback Tommy DeVito.

