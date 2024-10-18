Jadeveon Clowney doubtful, Jonathon Brooks one of seven players ruled out for Panthers

The Panthers aren’t all that hard to handle when they’re at full strength, so the Commanders should like their chances against a depleted Carolina roster this weekend.

Seven players have been ruled out and three more players are listed as doubtful to play on Sunday. The latter group includes linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who missed last week’s game with the shoulder injury that is likely to keep him out this week as well.

Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) is one of the six who definitely won’t play. Brooks returned to practice this week after tearing his ACL at Texas last season, but he won’t be activated to face Washington.

Defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (knee), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring, groin), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (hamstring), right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow), and linebacker Jon Rhattigan (knee, illness) are also going to miss the game. Safety Sam Franklin (foot) and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy are listed as doubtful to be activated from injured reserve.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ribs, hamstring, ankle) returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. Wide receiver David Moore (knee), defensive end LaBryan Ray (ankle, knee), tight end Tommy Tremble (back, concussion), tackle Yosh Nijman (knee), and cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) are in the same category.

