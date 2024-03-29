Jadeveon Clowney hopes Stephon Gilmore joins him with Panthers

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is returning home for the 2024 season after signing with the Panthers and he’s hopeful that he won’t be the only Rock Hill, South Carolina native to suit up for the team this year.

Clowney said at a Friday press conference that he spoke to his former high school teammate Stephon Gilmore before signing with the Panthers and Gilmore said that he’s been talking to the team as well. Clowney said he will be trying to influence an agreement between the sides so that the two players can line up on the same side once again.

“I’m looking forward to that. Hopefully he pull up and come play here. Me and him, have some fun here,” Clowney said.

Gilmore spent the second half of the 2021 season with the Panthers after they picked him up in a trade with the Patriots. He moved on to stints with the Colts and Cowboys the last two years, but there may be another homecoming in the cards.