Report: Panthers have reached out to Stephon Gilmore

Could Stephon Gilmore be on his way back to the Carolinas?

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers have reached out to Gilmore about returning to the club.

Gilmore, 33, played for Carolina in the back half of the 2021 season. The Patriots traded Gilmore to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick. He appeared in nine games with eight starts for the club, recording 16 total tackles with two interceptions.

Gilmore then signed a two-year deal with the Colts and started 16 games for Indianapolis in 2022. He was traded to Dallas in 2023 and started all 17 games for the Cowboys, playing 94 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2012 draft, Gilmore has played 165 games for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers, Colts, and Cowboys. He’s recorded 140 career passes defensed with 31 interceptions.

Gilmore is No. 51 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.