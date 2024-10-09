 Skip navigation
Jadeveon Clowney's ankle injury keeps him out of practice

  
Published October 9, 2024 03:13 PM

The Panthers were without four starters in practice Wednesday as they begin preparations for the Falcons. That doesn’t count center Austin Corbett, who is out for the season with a torn biceps.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin) and tight end Tommy Tremble (concussion) were held out Wednesday. Backup center Andrew Raym (concussion) also didn’t practice.

Diontae Johnson (ankle) was limited, along with defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (ankle).

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (elbow) and wide receiver Xavier Legette (shoulder) were full participants along with cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) and tight end Ian Thomas (shoulder). Jackson and Thomas are in the second week of practice in their three-week window to return from IR.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Jackson and Thomas could return this week.