Jaelan Phillips “coming guns blazing” after Achilles tear

Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles in a Nov. 24 game against the Jets. Nine months later, Phillips promises to be as good as old.

He doesn’t care that most players need two years to return to where they were before a major injury.

“I don’t see this as a get-back year,” Phillips said Thursday, via Isaiah Smalls of Yahoo Sports. “I don’t see this as dipping my toe in the water. I’m coming guns blazing and I’m putting my best foot forward.”

Phillips insists he’s ready to roll, but it’s up to the coaches whether he will start the season on a pitch count.

“You’re going to have to ask somebody else,” Phillips said. “Hopefully it doesn’t come down to that. Hopefully we go out there and handle our business but regardless, I’m here to do whatever they need me to do. Obviously, I’m going to be pushing to play as much as I can, but I have to be smart at the end of the day. It’s a long season.”

Phillips played in only eight games last season but was tied for the team sacks lead with 6.5 when his season ended with six games remaining.

He has 146 tackles, 22 sacks and one interception in three seasons.

“I got stronger, leaner, faster,” Phillips said. “I’m in a really good place.”