Jaguars activate Gregory Junior to 53-man roster

The Jaguars have activated cornerback Gregory Junior to the 53-man roster, the team announced on Saturday.

Junior had been out with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant in practice all week and did not have a game status on Jacksonville’s final injury report of the week.

A sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Junior has appeared in two career games.

As a corresponding move, Jacksonville waived running back JaMycal Hasty. After recording 320 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 17 games for Jacksonville last year, Hasty had not recorded a touch in three games this season.