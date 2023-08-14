Jaguars activate OL Ben Bartch, sign LS Carson Tinker

The Jaguars announced a few roster moves on Monday morning.

Offensive lineman Ben Bartch has passed his physical and been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Bartch started at left guard in the first five games last season, but he missed the final 12 contests of the regular season and both playoff games with a knee injury.

Bartch was a 2020 fourth-round pick and he started 12 of the 28 games he played in his first two seasons.

The Jaguars also signed long snapper Carson Tinker and placed defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve. Tinker signed with the Jaguars in 2013 and played 64 straight games before tearing his ACL in 2017. He returned for five games in 2018 and was then out of the league for two years before returning to play in nine games for the Raiders and Buccaneers in 2021. He played in every game for the Seahawks last season.

Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik injured his shoulder during the team’s first preseason game.