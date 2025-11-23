Jaguars activate TE Brenton Strange

The Jaguars will have tight end Brenton Strange back for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Strange was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. He’s missed the last five games with a hip injury.

Strange had 20 catches for 204 yards in five appearances before landing on injured reserve. He has 65 catches for 650 yards and three touchdowns for his career.

The Jaguars also elevated defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Dickerson played six defensive snaps and five special teams snaps last week while Silmon-Craig is in line to make his first regular season action.